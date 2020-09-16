Ottawa records 60 new positive coronavirus tests, active cases crest 400

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is reporting more than 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the third day in a row.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 60 cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,447.

One additional person has died in relation to COVID-19, raising Ottawa’s coronavirus death toll to 273.

There are now 401 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Eleven people are in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit.

A new outbreak was declared at the city-run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home, where one staff member has tested positive for the virus. The number of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa now stands at 19.

Ottawa residents continue to face long lineups at coronavirus testing sites such as the Brewer Assessment Centre.

All young families in a very long line waiting to be tested here at Brewer Park. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zPco6o9tNq — Bryan Mullan (@BryanMGlobal) September 16, 2020

Ottawa health officials said testing hours will be expanded in the coming days to cope with the recent surge in demand tied to families with kids returning to school.

Senior provincial government officials tell Global News that Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to reintroduce tighter restrictions on social gathering sizes in Ottawa, as well as in Toronto and Peel — regions responsible for the bulk of recent COVID-19 cases in the province.

Ontario reported 315 cases of the virus on Wednesday.

