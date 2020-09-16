More sharp objects found in Woodstock park, prompting closures

Send this page to someone via email

A park in Woodstock that’s been the target of some disturbing vandalism had to be shut down twice on Monday after more sharp objects were found.

The play area at Southside Park was closed for inspections and cleaning just before 8 a.m. and again around 4:30 p.m. after staff found push tacks in the morning and finishing nails, screws and sewing needles in the afternoon.

In both cases, staff discovered the sharp objects and no one was hurt.

Southside has been closed at least three other instances this summer over similar vandalism, prompting staff to inspect the park three to four times each day.

Woodstock police have also been notified and are investigating.

Visitors to the park are urged to perform their own inspections before using the playground.