Woman taken to hospital in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Toronto’s north end

A woman has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in the city’s north end Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

In an update posted on the Toronto Police Service‘s Twitter account, it was reported the victim was found with a single gunshot wound.

Police said “several” bullet holes and shell casings were found inside a vehicle.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman had serious injuries.

As of early Wednesday, police didn’t release suspect information.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Wilson Ave

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located an adult female w/ gunshot wound

– several bullet holes found in a car & several shell casings

– @TorontoMedics o/s – advised serious injuries, transporting to hospital#GO1752100

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 16, 2020