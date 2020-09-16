Woman taken to hospital in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Toronto’s north end

A woman has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in the city’s north end Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.
In an update posted on the Toronto Police Service‘s Twitter account, it was reported the victim was found with a single gunshot wound.
Police said “several” bullet holes and shell casings were found inside a vehicle.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman had serious injuries.
As of early Wednesday, police didn’t release suspect information.
