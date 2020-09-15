2 injured in crash in Lunenburg County: RCMP

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash in Lunenburg County on Tuesday afternoon.
Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 103 near the 7600 block in Martin’s River, N.S., at 3:30 p.m.
One woman sustained a serious head injury and was transported by life-flight to hospital.
One man sustained minor injuries and released from the scene.
A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.
RCMP say Highway 103 near the crash is being rerouted onto a secondary street.
Motorists are being requested to avoid the area until approximately 10:30 p.m. in order to avoid delays.
