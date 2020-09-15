Winnipeg police seek tips in search for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman.

Family and friends last heard from Katelyn Fontaine, 26, on Sept. 3, 2020, police say.

She’s described as five-feet-three-inches tall and approximately 120 lbs.

She has brown eyes, long straight black hair and a ring piercing at the bottom of her nose.

Fontaine is also said to have numerous tattoos across her body, including a noticeable cross on the front of her neck as well as “To Hell and Back” across her upper chest.

The Winnipeg Police Service says it’s investigating, and asks anyone with information to contact either the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

