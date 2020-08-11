Winnipeg police searching for missing man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Bud Paul, 56, has been missing since Aug. 4. In a release Tuesday, police didn’t say where Paul had last been seen.
Paul is described as five feet five inches tall with a small build, glasses, a moustache and grey hair.
Police say they are worried about Paul’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
