Canada

Kingston police looking for missing 16-year-old

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 5:21 pm
Kingston police are looking for 16-year-old Natasha Gorman, who has been missing since Saturday.
Kingston police are looking for 16-year-old Natasha Gorman, who has been missing since Saturday. Kingston police

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing girl.

Police say 16-year-old Natasha Gorman was last seen Sept. 12.

Her current whereabouts are unknown, but police say she has previously been known to frequent the Cataraqui Centre and the downtown area.

Read more: 2 missing teens found: Kingston police

She is described as five feet six inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. She has long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

