Alberta government to spend $43M in provincial park upgrades and repair

The Alberta government is planning to spend $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says the money will go to improving trails, upgrading day-use areas and campgrounds and replacing water supply infrastructure.

The projects are to create about 290 jobs.

Back in March, Nixon announced that the United Conservative government would be fully or partially closing 20 provincial parks and handing off another 164 to third-party managers.

Sites for which no managers could be found are to lose park status and revert to general Crown land.

Nixon says the remote park sites aren’t closing but being “de-listed” and will still be accessible to Albertans.

The Opposition says the UCP had the chance to reverse its decision on parks Tuesday but did not.

“I have heard from thousands of Albertans all summer that they are deeply worried about Jason Kenney’s plan to close and sell our provincial parks,” NDP Environment and Parks Critic Marlin Schmidt said. “The premier had an opportunity today to reverse that course but he did not.

“Provincial parks are part of Alberta’s identity and economic draw to our province. Government documents that have already been reported on prove that Jason Kenney and Jason Nixon are planning to sell our parks and the premier did nothing today to change that plan.”

