3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo, active cases remain at 68

Waterloo Public Health announced that three more residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 1,531.

At the same time, the agency also announced that three more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,343.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since Aug. 21, leaving the death toll at 120.

This leaves the total number of active cases at 68, with area hospitals continuing to remain empty of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The lone outbreak in the area continues to be at the Village at University Gates, which began on Sept. 5 when a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ontario is reporting 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 45,068.

Tuesday’s case count is a significant decrease from Monday, which saw 313 cases.

According to the provincial report, 73 cases were recorded in Toronto and 42 in Peel Region, which is almost half of Tuesday’s case count. Ottawa recorded 51 new cases, another chunk of the total cases.

