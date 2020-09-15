Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo, active cases remain at 68

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 11:49 am
Coronavirus: Patty Hajdu says she won’t rule out another economic shutdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Patty Hajdu says she won’t rule out another economic shutdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Waterloo Public Health announced that three more residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 1,531.

At the same time, the agency also announced that three more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,343.

Read more: Ontario reports 251 new coronavirus cases, almost half in Toronto and Peel Region

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since Aug. 21, leaving the death toll at 120.

This leaves the total number of active cases at 68, with area hospitals continuing to remain empty of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Toronto student suggests back-to-school model made by students
Coronavirus: Toronto student suggests back-to-school model made by students

The lone outbreak in the area continues to be at the Village at University Gates, which began on Sept. 5 when a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is reporting 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 45,068.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Tuesday’s case count is a significant decrease from Monday, which saw 313 cases.

Read more: New airline to offer service between Waterloo and Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal

According to the provincial report, 73 cases were recorded in Toronto and 42 in Peel Region, which is almost half of Tuesday’s case count. Ottawa recorded 51 new cases, another chunk of the total cases.

—With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchener newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo coronavirusWaterloo COVID 19Cambridge newsKitchener COVID-19Waterloo newsCambridge COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers