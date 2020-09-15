Menu

Crime

London police arrest suspect in knife-wielding incident

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 11:34 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police say a man remains in custody after allegedly yelling at people while swinging a knife in a parking lot on Monday.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., a man was allegedly shouting at people in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant located at 1103 Adelaide St. N., police say. He approached a vehicle and began yelling at the owner, police say.

Police say the man then produced a knife and continued yelling at people in the parking lot while swinging the knife.

Several officers were called to the area to help.

Officers arrested a suspect who was leaving the area on a bicycle. After a search of the man, officers say they found a prohibited knife.

The knife was seized, and the suspect was placed in the back of a marked LPS cruiser.

While in the back of the cruiser, officers say the suspect kicked at and damaged the police vehicle’s rear window. No one sustained any injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old London man is charged with mischief under $5,000; assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon; and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

