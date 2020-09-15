OPP investigating Tuesday morning robbery in Petrolia

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for the suspect involved in an early morning robbery on Tuesday.

At 5:30 a.m., OPP were called to a robbery at a commercial building in the 4000 block of Petrolia Line in the town of Petrolia.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Few details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lambton County OPP at 519-882-1011 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement