OPP investigating Tuesday morning robbery in Petrolia

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for the suspect involved in an early morning robbery on Tuesday.
At 5:30 a.m., OPP were called to a robbery at a commercial building in the 4000 block of Petrolia Line in the town of Petrolia.
Read more: Community survey, advisory groups latest in London, Ont., police board’s anti-racism efforts
The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Trending Stories
Few details are available at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lambton County OPP at 519-882-1011 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments