Bill Kelly: We’re letting our guard down on COVID-19

With over 300 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of days, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s considering strategic shutdowns in provincial hotspots.

That’s bad news for struggling businesses who are trying to get back on their feet from the first shutdown, and the sad fact of the matter is, we’ve only got ourselves to blame.

We in Ontario were feeling pretty good about ourselves for flattening the curve and reducing the incidence of new COVID-19 cases.

But health experts tell us that lately, we’ve become complacent.

Sure, many more of us are wearing masks, but too many of us seem to think that wearing a mask means we don’t have to physically distance anymore and we can socialize in large gatherings.

You know it and I know it; we see birthday parties and wedding anniversaries and neighbourhood parties happening all too often, and to the surprise of no one, that irresponsible behaviour is a main reason for the spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The premier is worried. We should all be worried.

We’re fortunate in this country that we have political leaders who believe science and echo the advice from health-care experts.

We’ve done a pretty good job of controlling the virus by washing hands and social distancing and wearing masks, but let’s not rest on our laurels and get stupid.

We’ve seen the consequence of not taking the virus seriously, and it’s not just catastrophic, it’s deadly.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

