All sitting New Brunswick cabinet ministers secure re-election, help Tories take majority

All sitting New Brunswick Progressive Conservative cabinet ministers retained their seats after they were contested in the provincial election Monday evening.

Shortly after polls closed in the province, Global News projected incumbent premier Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives would form a majority government.

Higgs retained his seat in the riding of Quispamsis on Monday, earning more than 60 per cent of the vote with all polls reporting.

Bruce Fitch, who served under Higgs as minister of tourism, heritage and culture, retained his seat in in Riverview, which he has held since 2003. Fitch claimed 60.1 per cent of the votes.

Higgs’ health minister, Ted Flemming, won his riding handily, collecting 61.3 per cent of the votes to secure Rothesay for the Progressive Conservatives. He was first elected to the legislature during a by-election in 2012.

New Brunswick’s attorney general and justice minister Andrea Anderson-Mason had her own decisive victory in her riding of Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West, securing 66.5 per cent of the vote.

This was Anderson-Mason’s first re-election campaign, and she ended up winning nearly 20 per cent more of the vote than in 2018.

Transportation and infrastructure minister Bill Oliver won his riding of Kings Centre by a wide margin, with over 61 per cent of the vote.

Ernie Steeves, who served as Higgs’ finance minister, won 51.5 per cent of the vote in Moncton Northwest, securing his third term in the riding.

Ross Wetmore, who served as Higgs’ minister of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries, won another term in his riding of Gagetown-Petitcodiac with 59.1 per cent of the vote.

Wetmore was first elected in 2010 in the previous riding of Grand Lake-Gagetown, which was dissolved in 2014.

Higgs’ economic development and small business minister Mary Wilson collected 44.3 per cent of the vote to retain the riding of Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton for another term.

Like Anderson-Mason, Wilson improved on her debut 2018 showing, when she secured 32 per cent of the vote.

Dominic Cardy, the minister for education under Higgs, won his riding of Fredericton West–Hanwell with 52.9 per cent of the vote.

This was Cardy’s second electoral win after multiple failed bids for the legislature as leader of the provincial New Democratic Party. He crossed over to the Progressive Conservatives for the 2018 election.

New Brunswick’s energy and resource development minister Mike Holland won re-election in the riding of Albert with 62.3 per cent of the vote.

It was another improvement for a minister over their 2018 election showing, in which Holland won close to 43 per cent of ballots cast.

Environment minister Jeff Carr also had a strong showing, securing 57.8 per cent of the vote in his riding of New Maryland-Sunbury, which he has held since 2014.

Dorothy Shephard, Higgs’ social development minister, won her fourth bid to represent the riding of Saint John Lancaster with 54.2 per cent of the vote.

She was first elected to her seat in 2010, and previously served as minister of healthy and inclusive communities under the last Conservative government led by David Alward between 2012 and 2014.

Minister of post-secondary education, training and labour Trevor Holder won re-election in his riding of Portland-Simonds, securing 55.1 per cent of ballots cast.

Holder is one of the longest-serving members of Higgs’ cabinet, having entered the legislature in 1999. He’s also held multiple cabinet positions across various Conservative governments.

Sherry Wilson, who led the Service New Brunswick file for Higgs, secured 52.1 per cent of the vote in her riding of Moncton Southwest.

The province’s Aboriginal affairs minister, Jake Stewart, won 48 per cent of the vote to secure his riding of Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin for another term.

Stewart has been in office since 2010, having represented the earlier riding of Southwest Miramichi until 2014.

Public safety minister Carl Urquhart did not seek re-election Monday, after announcing he planned to retire. His riding of Carleton York was still secured by a Progressive Conservative, Richard Ames.

Higgs’ former deputy premier and tourism minister Robert Gauvin — who crossed the floor to the Liberals after disagreeing with Higgs’ health-care reforms in February — won his bid for the riding of Shediac Bay-Dieppe with 60.1 per cent of the vote, soundly defeating his Conservative rival.

Overall, Higgs’ Progressive Conservatives improved on their 2018 showing, when they won 22 seats and formed a minority government.

The party won five more seats for a total of 27, while the Liberals secured 17 seats. The Greens and the People’s Alliance won three seats and two seats, respectively.