Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin to retain riding as party faces reduced numbers in legislature

By Alexander Quon Global News
Decision New Brunswick: People’s Alliance leader talks about losing a seat during concession speech
People's Alliance of New Brunswick leader Kris Austin, after Monday's provincial snap election, spoke on how "proud" he is of his team's work on his campaign, and what losing a seat in the election means for the party. "We're going to continue to push for the ideas that we pushed for from day one," he said, adding that the loss of Rick DeSaulniers's seat is "very disappointing."

Kris Austin is projected to retain his seat in the riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake, a stronghold for the People’s of Alliance of New Brunswick.

Monday’s election may not have produced the result that the People’s Alliance Leader wanted, but it has left the party with a “foot in the door,” Austin told the crowd gathered at the party’s HQ in Fredericton.

Austin said he respected the decision by New Brunswickers to elect a PC majority government but admitted that this was not a normal election and these were not normal times.

Read more: New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers defeated in Miramichi

But the election came at the cost of one of the People’s Alliance’s MLAs in the provincial legislature.

PA incumbent Rick DeSaulniers is projected to have been defeated in the riding of Fredericton-York.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s expected to finish in third place, behind projected winner PC candidate Ryan Cullins and Green candidate Melissa Fraser.

Decision New Brunswick: Progressive Conservatives projected to form government
Decision New Brunswick: Progressive Conservatives projected to form government

The biggest success story for the third-party is the defeat of Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers by PA incumbent Michelle Conroy.

On Monday, Austin described Conroy as “the dragon slayer” after her win.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ElectionBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsNew Brunswick ElectionDavid CoonKris AustinKevin VickersNew Brunswick Election 2020
Flyers
More weekly flyers