New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon re-elected in Fredericton South

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon will lead his party back into the provincial legislature.
He is projected to retain his seat in the riding of Fredericton South with a majority of the vote.
Coon, who was acclaimed the provincial Green Party leader in 2012, has held the seat since 2014.
It appears the Greens will still have three MLAs in the legislature, the same as the party had at dissolution.
Incumbent Green candidate Megan Mitton retained her seat in the riding of Memramcook-Tantramar, while incumbent Green candidate Kevin Arseneau is projected to retain his seat in the riding of Kent North.
Blaine Higgs’ PC government is projected to form a majority government.
