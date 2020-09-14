Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon re-elected in Fredericton South

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 8:47 pm
David Coon on the goals of the Green Party in the New Brunswick election
WATCH: New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon speaks with Global News at 6 anchor Sarah Ritchie ahead of the upcoming provincial election.

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon will lead his party back into the provincial legislature.

He is projected to retain his seat in the riding of Fredericton South with a majority of the vote.

Read more: New Brunswick PCs projected to form majority government as Liberal leader Kevin Vickers defeated

Coon, who was acclaimed the provincial Green Party leader in 2012, has held the seat since 2014.

It appears the Greens will still have three MLAs in the legislature, the same as the party had at dissolution.

Decision New Brunswick: Progressive Conservatives projected to form government
Incumbent Green candidate Megan Mitton retained her seat in the riding of Memramcook-Tantramar, while incumbent Green candidate Kevin Arseneau is projected to retain his seat in the riding of Kent North.

Story continues below advertisement

Blaine Higgs’ PC government is projected to form a majority government.

More to come…

