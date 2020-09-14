Menu

Crime

Police search Huntsville, Ont. for missing Aurora woman last seen in July

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 6:52 pm
Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad, driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX.
Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad, driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX. Police handout

York Regional Police say investigators are searching Huntsville, Ont., for a missing 61-year-old Aurora, Ont., woman who was last seen on July 29.

According to police, Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad, driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX.

Officers say no one has heard from Sedo and that her friends and family haven’t been able to get in contact with her.

Investigators from the York Regional Police’s homicide, missing person, and search and rescue units are searching different locations in Huntsville this week.

Sedo is described as five feet one inch in height and as having dark brown, shoulder-length hair. Police say she wears glasses and is carrying a red and olive duffel bag.

The licence plate on Sedo’s Acura, which is an SUV, is CBDY 015.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP on four missing Muskoka seniors: This is a homicide investigation
