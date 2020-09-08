Police investigating fatal collision in Markham involving dump truck, car

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man is dead after a crash involving a car and a dump truck in Markham on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Woodbine and Steeles avenues at around 10:24 a.m. for reports of a collision.

When crews arrived, the driver of the car was without vital signs and he was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Investigators said it is too early to determine the cause of the crash.

Police said motorists should expect traffic delays in the area into the afternoon hours.

FATAL COLLISION – Woodbine Ave is closed Steelcase through to Steeles for a fatal collision investigation. Dump truck and car were involved. Driver of the car was vital signs absent at the scene and has been pronounced. Expect traffic delays for the next few hours. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 8, 2020