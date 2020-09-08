Menu

Canada

Police investigating fatal collision in Markham involving dump truck, car

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of the crash scene at Woodbine and Steeles avenues in Markham.
A photo of the crash scene at Woodbine and Steeles avenues in Markham. Dave Kotyk / Global News

York Regional Police say a man is dead after a crash involving a car and a dump truck in Markham on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Woodbine and Steeles avenues at around 10:24 a.m. for reports of a collision.

When crews arrived, the driver of the car was without vital signs and he was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Read more: Woman dead and 2 seriously injured after crash in Vaughan

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Investigators said it is too early to determine the cause of the crash.

Police said motorists should expect traffic delays in the area into the afternoon hours.

