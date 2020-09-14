Menu

Canada

University of Guelph arena closed until October following explosion

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 11:53 am
The University of Guelph says its arena will be closed for a month.
The University of Guelph says its arena will be closed for a month following a small explosion last week.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Gryphons Centre Arena on Sept. 10 for reports of a small blast inside the Zamboni room.

There were no injuries but the building suffered some structural damage. A damage estimate was not provided.

In a post on the Guelph Gryphons’ website on Monday morning, the university said the rink will be closed until Oct. 13 to repair the damage.

The U of G said all permits and the rink’s availability calendar will have to be adjusted. The school added that it is working with the City of Guelph to reschedule ice time for groups.

It’s still not known what caused the explosion.

The Guelph Fire Department said the investigation has been handed over to the Office of the Fire Marshal.

