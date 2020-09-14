Menu

Crime

41-year-old woman facing murder charge in connection to Cambridge homicide

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police said Monday that a 41-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Cambridge last Friday.

On Friday, police said officers were called to a home on Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard in the Hespeler area of the city at around 10:30 a.m. for a medical emergency.

Woman in custody in connection to homicide in Cambridge, police say

They say officers located a woman dead upon arrival.

On Monday, police said the 22-year-old woman had died from multiple stab wounds.

Man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Kitchener in February, police say

Police say the woman’s death remains under investigation by its major crime unit.

On Friday, police said a woman, who is believed to know the victim, was taken into custody in connection to the incident. Police have not said whether this was the same woman who was charged.

Police have also not provided any details on what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect or their identities.

