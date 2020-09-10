No injuries reported in explosion on University of Guelph campus

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says there were no injuries in a small explosion inside its hockey arena on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Gryphon Centre Arena at around 6 a.m. after reports of a small blast inside the Zamboni room.

An alert that went out to students stating that a piece of equipment exploded, but it’s unclear if it was the rink’s Zamboni.

It’s not known what caused the explosion or how much damage there is. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted to conduct an investigation.

The arena has been closed, but the rest of the campus is open and classes are continuing. The university asked that people stay away from the area.

Regarding UofG Alert that went out this morning: No One Injured in Small Explosion at Campus Arena. The arena is closed, but the rest of the campus is still open and classes are continuing. Please stay away from the area at this time.https://t.co/QtEQou8yb2 pic.twitter.com/Qhi315tcSV — University of Guelph (@uofg) September 10, 2020