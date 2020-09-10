Wanted man with $2,400 in cocaine runs from officers: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man wanted for breaching his probation ran from officers on Wednesday morning while carrying $2,400 in cocaine.

In a news release, police said officers spotted the suspect in the city’s downtown core at around 10 a.m.

When they approached him, police said he turned and ran away. But after a brief chase, the 26-year-old was taken into custody.

Along with 24 grams of cocaine, police said they also found some meth and prescription pain killers.

Charges against the accused include breach of probation, possession, and escaping custody. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The man was not identified by Guelph police.

