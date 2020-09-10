Menu

Crime

Wanted man with $2,400 in cocaine runs from officers: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 10:11 am
Guelph police say a 26-year-old man faces several charges.
Guelph police say a 26-year-old man faces several charges. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say a man wanted for breaching his probation ran from officers on Wednesday morning while carrying $2,400 in cocaine.

In a news release, police said officers spotted the suspect in the city’s downtown core at around 10 a.m.

When they approached him, police said he turned and ran away. But after a brief chase, the 26-year-old was taken into custody.

Read more: Virtual town hall to discuss plans to purchase Guelph motel for housing for homeless

Along with 24 grams of cocaine, police said they also found some meth and prescription pain killers.

Charges against the accused include breach of probation, possession, and escaping custody. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The man was not identified by Guelph police.

