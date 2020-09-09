Menu

Canada

Virtual town hall to discuss plans to purchase Guelph motel for housing for homeless

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 3:26 pm
Parkview Motel Guelph
The Parkview Motel in Guelph could be converted into permanent supportive housing for homeless people. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph’s Ward 2 city councillors are hosting a virtual town hall to discuss plans to purchase a motel in the city’s north end and convert it into permanent supportive housing for homeless people.

Coun. James Gordon and Coun. Rodrigo Goller say the meeting is meant to address questions and concerns from the community that have popped up in recent weeks since the plans came to light.

Read more: ‘I feel like I have a base’ — Toronto man gets apartment after being homeless for 7 years

The virtual town hall is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The plan being discussed would see the Drop-In Centre purchase the Parkview Motel at Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive. The 36 units would then be converted into housing for homeless people.

Coronavirus pandemic proves Canada can act ‘urgently’ on homelessness: advocate
Coronavirus pandemic proves Canada can act ‘urgently’ on homelessness: advocate

The motel has already been used as an overflow location for the city’s emergency shelters and it’s being used to house the city’s homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new plans are for it to be used as permanent supportive housing.

The executive director of the Drop-In Centre, Gail Hoekstra, has said permanent supportive housing offers more supports and stability when compared to an emergency homeless shelter.

Hoekstra will also be attending the virtual town hall.

Read more: Pair use TikTok to raise awareness about homelessness on cross-Canada trip

Residents who are attending the meeting are asked to submit questions to Goller or Gordon in advance, so there can be enough time to address everyone’s inquiries.

More information about how to join the meeting can be found online.

