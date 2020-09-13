Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

3 taken to hospital in serious condition after head-on crash on Hwy 3 near Fort MacLeod

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 1:39 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

Three people were taken to hospital Saturday after a serious collision on Highway 3, west of the Monarch turnoff near Fort MacLeod, Alta.

Police said it happened around 4 p.m., when a car was reportedly travelling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 3.

While RCMP were called to respond to the car going the wrong way, the vehicle hit a westbound SUV head-on before they arrived at the scene .

Read more: Town of Fort MacLeod launches Safe Communities Task Force

The driver of the car was the lone occupant of that vehicle and was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

Two people in the SUV were taken to hospital by ground ambulance in Calgary with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic was rerouted for several hours Saturday evening as officials, including a collision analyst, investigated the crash.

Fort Macleod is about 50 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crashFort MacleodHighway 3 CrashFort MacLeod RCMPhighway 3 crash lethbridgemonarch turnoff crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers