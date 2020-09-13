3 taken to hospital in serious condition after head-on crash on Hwy 3 near Fort MacLeod

Three people were taken to hospital Saturday after a serious collision on Highway 3, west of the Monarch turnoff near Fort MacLeod, Alta.
Police said it happened around 4 p.m., when a car was reportedly travelling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 3.
While RCMP were called to respond to the car going the wrong way, the vehicle hit a westbound SUV head-on before they arrived at the scene .
The driver of the car was the lone occupant of that vehicle and was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.
Two people in the SUV were taken to hospital by ground ambulance in Calgary with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Traffic was rerouted for several hours Saturday evening as officials, including a collision analyst, investigated the crash.
Fort Macleod is about 50 kilometres west of Lethbridge.
