RCMP suspect alcohol a factor in Alberta crash that injured 5 people, including 2 officers

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a highway crash west of Calgary on Sunday that left five people injured, including two officers.

The collision happened on Highway 1A near Morley, Alta.

According to a Monday RCMP news release, Cochrane RCMP were responding to a call when their cruiser struck a vehicle that had turned into their lane.

Two RCMP officers were treated for minor injuries at the Canmore General Hospital and released.

Three people from the other vehicle, all of whom were from Morley, were taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Charges laid in fatal hit and run in southern Alberta

RCMP said the circumstances that led to the collision are still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Morley is located about 45 kilometres west of Calgary.