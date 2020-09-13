Menu

Health

Public health advises of possible coronavirus exposure at Toronto strip club

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2020 10:57 am
Club Paradise is seen on Bloor Street West.
Club Paradise is seen on Bloor Street West. Google Street View

TORONTO — Staff and patrons at a Toronto strip club are being warned of potential COVID-19 exposure after seven people who attended the establishment tested positive for the illness this month.

Toronto Public Health says six employees and one patron at Club Paradise have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 4.

The individuals were at the establishment between Aug. 29 and Sept. 10.

The health agency says risk to the public is low because just one patron has tested positive.

As a precaution, people who went to Club Paradise in the same time frame as the infected individuals are being advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their last visit.

The club has voluntarily closed for two weeks, the health agency says.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
