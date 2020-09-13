Ontario reports over 200 new coronavirus cases for 3rd day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 44,504.

It marks the third day in a row that the province has reported more than 200 cases, but is a drop from Saturday’s report which saw 232.

“Locally, 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Toronto is reporting 63 cases with 47 in Ottawa and 35 in Peel. Today, 64 per cent of new cases are in people under the age of 40.”

The province completed an additional 31,143 tests. Ontario has now done 3,312,598 tests overall.

A total of 39,841 cases are considered resolved, which is 89.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

One new death was also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,815.

There are at least 39 people hospitalized with the virus (down by four), with 14 in intensive care (up by two) and nine on ventilators (up by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Sept. 11 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

20,901 people are male

23,292 people are female

3,154 people are 19 and under

14,302 people are 20 to 39

13,124 people are 40 to 59

7,775 people are 60 to 79

6,141 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario; that figure hasn’t changed in many days. There are currently 16 outbreaks in long-term care homes, a decrease of one.

There are 36 active cases among long-term care residents and 35 among staff.

