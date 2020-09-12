Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Police seek missing family that may be travelling in B.C. or Alberta

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 4:19 pm
Bradley Cook, Melissa Trost and their two children are missing and may be travelleing in B.C. or Alberta.
Bradley Cook, Melissa Trost and their two children are missing and may be travelleing in B.C. or Alberta. Saanich police

Police in Saanich, B.C., are asking for public help in finding a missing family that’s believed to be travelling in British Columbia or Alberta.

Bradley Michael Cook, 42, and Melissa Renee Trost, 40, are travelling with their two young kids aged four and two, according to Saanich police.

Read more: Surrey family of 4 missing since Tuesday found safe: police

The family was meant to be back in the Victoria-area community on Sept. 4, and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Police believe the family is driving a 2018 Dodge Ram truck with a trailer and Alberta licence plate CCX1573.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the family also owns a 2017 Nissan Murano with Alberta licence plate BZP9388.

Read more: Ontario couple missing for days in cottage country wilderness found alive

“It is possible the family are in eastern British Columbia or Alberta and are camping and towing a trailer,” police said in a media release.

“Police are seeking this family to ensure their safety, and are requesting that anyone with information regarding their whereabouts contact police immediately.”

B.C. missing plane mystery deepens
B.C. missing plane mystery deepens
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missingmissing familybradley cookmelissa trostmissing b.c. familytravelling family missing
Flyers
More weekly flyers