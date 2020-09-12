Police seek missing family that may be travelling in B.C. or Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saanich, B.C., are asking for public help in finding a missing family that’s believed to be travelling in British Columbia or Alberta.

Bradley Michael Cook, 42, and Melissa Renee Trost, 40, are travelling with their two young kids aged four and two, according to Saanich police.

The family was meant to be back in the Victoria-area community on Sept. 4, and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Police believe the family is driving a 2018 Dodge Ram truck with a trailer and Alberta licence plate CCX1573.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the family also owns a 2017 Nissan Murano with Alberta licence plate BZP9388.

Read more: Ontario couple missing for days in cottage country wilderness found alive

“It is possible the family are in eastern British Columbia or Alberta and are camping and towing a trailer,” police said in a media release.

“Police are seeking this family to ensure their safety, and are requesting that anyone with information regarding their whereabouts contact police immediately.”

1:30 B.C. missing plane mystery deepens B.C. missing plane mystery deepens