Fatal crash outside Windsor, Ont., claims life of 23-year-old pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian who was killed in a collision just outside of Windsor, Ont., has been identified by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP say the incident took place around 10 p.m. Thursday on County Road 22 east of Manning Road.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a vehicle, police say. They later died.

The deceased has been identified as Michael Dagenais, 23, of LaSalle, Ont.

County Road 22 between Manning Road and Commercial Boulevard was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement

0:46 2 injured in car crash, OPP investigating 2 injured in car crash, OPP investigating