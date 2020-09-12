Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fatal crash outside Windsor, Ont., claims life of 23-year-old pedestrian

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 3:35 pm
County Road 22 between Manning Road and Commercial Boulevard was closed for several hours but has since reopened. .
County Road 22 between Manning Road and Commercial Boulevard was closed for several hours but has since reopened. . Don Mitchell / Global News

A pedestrian who was killed in a collision just outside of Windsor, Ont., has been identified by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP say the incident took place around 10 p.m. Thursday on County Road 22 east of Manning Road.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a vehicle, police say. They later died.

Read more: Motorcyclist, passenger killed in 4-vehicle collision in Brant County: OPP

The deceased has been identified as Michael Dagenais, 23, of LaSalle, Ont.

Trending Stories

County Road 22 between Manning Road and Commercial Boulevard was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement
2 injured in car crash, OPP investigating
2 injured in car crash, OPP investigating
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPCrashCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CollisionPedestrianWindsorVehicleLaSallePedestrian killed in collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers