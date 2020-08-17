Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in 4-vehicle collision in Brant County: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 10:13 am
Oxford OPP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 early Sunday morning.
Oxford OPP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 early Sunday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Sunday afternoon collision in Brant County involving a pickup truck, two motorcycles and an SUV claimed two lives, according to provincial police.

OPP said emergency personnel were called to Brant County Road 22 and Baptist Church Road at around 1:30 p.m. for the collision.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

Police say the two motorcycles were going north on Brant County Road 22 when they collided with the pickup truck which was eastbound on Baptist Church Road.

“As a result, the first motorcycle and their passenger were ejected,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter. “Officers arrived on scene and commenced CPR on the passenger and I am sad to say that passenger is deceased.”

The driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital where police say the driver was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second motorcycle was transported by Ornge Air to hospital with serious life-altering injuries.

The pickup truck careened into an SUV which was parked at a stop sign on Baptist Church Road.

Read more: OPP identify motorcyclist killed in Puslinch, Ont., crash

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and remained on scene, according to police.

They say the driver and passenger of the SUV were not injured.

OPP did not release the names of the deceased.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision.

