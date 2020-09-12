Menu

Crime

Two men in hospital following shooting in Montreal North: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 2:01 pm
According to the victims the suspect allegedly fled by foot before authorities arrived.
According to the victims the suspect allegedly fled by foot before authorities arrived.

Two men were brought to hospital after being shot in Montreal North on Friday evening.

Police received a 911 call at 9 p.m. reporting a wounded person in the parking lot of an apartment building on Chartrand Avenue near the intersection of Léger Boulevard.

On the scene, officers say they found the first victim, a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his lower body. The second victim, a 33-year-old-man, was located nearby and also suffered gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Police say both victims were conscious and rushed to hospital in stable condition.

According to the victims the suspect allegedly fled on foot before authorities arrived.

The Montreal police’s canine unit was called to the scene to assist in the investigation and a perimeter was set up to allow investigators and the forensic technician to analyze the site.

Police say the connection between the suspect and the victims and the circumstances around the shooting are still unknown.

–with files from The Canadian Press

