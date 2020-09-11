Menu

Crime

ASIRT investigating after man found in medical distress in Ponoka RCMP holding cell

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 8:27 pm
ASIRT is investigating after a man was found in medical distress in an RCMP cell.
ASIRT is investigating after a man was found in medical distress in an RCMP cell. File / Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a 59-year-old man was found in medical distress inside a holding cell at the Ponoka RCMP detachment.

RCMP said the man was arrested following “a disturbance complaint.” He was in RCMP custody when police noticed he was in medical distress.

EMS was contacted and he was taken to hospital “where he remains in critical condition,” RCMP said in a news release Friday evening.

Ponoka RCMP are describing it as an “in-custody serious injury investigation” that has been referred to ASIRT.

The investigation will look into the cause of the man’s medical condition.

“The RCMP believes in processes that seek the facts and it’s important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent and defendable,” the news release said.

“The RCMP’s internal review process, in conjunction with the ASIRT process, has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident.”

Alberta RCMPASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamMedical DistressPonoka RCMPin-custody injuryrcmp cell
