Reported shooting at Abbotsford Cabela’s leaves 2 injured, one critically

BC Emergency Health Services says two people were rushed to hospital Friday, after reports of shots fired at a Cabela’s in Abbotsford.

The agency said the call came in at 3:20 p.m., and that one person was airlifted in critical condition while the other was transported by ground ambulance in serious condition.

Neighbours in the area also reported hearing what they thought were shots fired.

We live in the apartments next to Cabelas. Two rounds of shots. One of the upperfloor neighbors said there was a guy down. — Ben Ryon (@benryon) September 11, 2020

Abbotsford police said they were investigating a “serious incident” at the 1818 McCallum Road outlet.

“The public is not in danger and the suspects are in custody,” police said in a brief statement.

“The public is asked to please avoid the area and allow police and emergency crews to work.”

More to come…