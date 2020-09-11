Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Trent Hills woman charged after drugs, shotgun, $80,000 seized from Campbellford residence: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 7:22 pm
OPP seized drugs, a shotgun and $80,000 from a Campbellford residence on Friday.
OPP seized drugs, a shotgun and $80,000 from a Campbellford residence on Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Trent Hills, Ont., woman faces drug and weapons charges following an investigation in Campbellford.

On Friday, members of the Peterborough/Northumberland OPP’s Community Street Crime Unitswith the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team executed two search warrants at a Bridge St. West residence and a vehicle at the residence.

Read more: OPP reportedly seize almost $870,000 worth of cannabis plants from Trent Hills property

Investigators seized cocaine, oxycodone, magic mushrooms, suspected crystal methamphetamine, cannabis derivatives, a shotgun and $80,000 in cash.

Northumberland OPP estimate the seized drugs have a street value of $36,490.

Holly Green, 50, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid), and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 18, OPP stated Friday evening.

Peterborough mobile teams to visit opioid users and direct them to addiction resources
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisCocaineDrug BustNorthumberland CountyCrystal MethNorthumberland OPPCampbellfordTrent HillsDrug raidBridge Street WestTown of Campbellford
Flyers
More weekly flyers