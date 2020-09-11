Trent Hills woman charged after drugs, shotgun, $80,000 seized from Campbellford residence: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Trent Hills, Ont., woman faces drug and weapons charges following an investigation in Campbellford.

On Friday, members of the Peterborough/Northumberland OPP’s Community Street Crime Unitswith the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team executed two search warrants at a Bridge St. West residence and a vehicle at the residence.

Investigators seized cocaine, oxycodone, magic mushrooms, suspected crystal methamphetamine, cannabis derivatives, a shotgun and $80,000 in cash.

Northumberland OPP estimate the seized drugs have a street value of $36,490.

Holly Green, 50, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid), and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 18, OPP stated Friday evening.