Roseisle man dies in head-on collision near Oak Bluff

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old man from Roseisle, Man. is dead following a head-on collision one kilometre south of Oak Bluff.

Mounties say the crash happened between a pickup truck and an SUV around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly after officers arrived, paramedics and the local fire department were able to extract the driver of the pickup, a 56-year-old man from Brunkild.

He was taken to hospital by the STARS air ambulance with serious injuries.

The only other person involved, the driver of the SUV from Roseisle, was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing; Headingley RCMP is being assisted by the RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.

Story continues below advertisement

1:03 Manitoba roadway collisions on the rise Manitoba roadway collisions on the rise