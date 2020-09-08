Collision with train leaves 4 with life-threatening injuries: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were seriously injured after a van was hit by a train near Strathclair, Man. Tuesday morning, police say.

Manitoba RCMP say officers were called to the crash at a CP Rail crossing roughly a kilometre east of the community, near Highway 16, around 11:30 a.m.

Police say it appears a van was hit by a train that consisted of two locomotive units.

Officers are on scene of a serious collision between a train and a vehicle that occurred just after 11am this morning near Strathclair, MB. Please avoid the area – multiple emergency personnel on scene. More information to follow. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 8, 2020

All four people in the van were rushed to hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

In a tweet, STARS air ambulance said they were called to a scene call in the Strathclair area at 12:42 p.m.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Strathclair, MB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) September 8, 2020

RCMP warned motorists to avoid the area in a tweet after the crash, and said multiple emergency personnel were on scene.

Strathclair is roughly 239 km northwest of Winnipeg.

