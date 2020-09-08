Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Collision with train leaves 4 with life-threatening injuries: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
City concerned train delays slowing emergency response times, an issue the mayor is bringing to the Rail Safety Working Group.
RCMP four people were seriously injured when a van was hit by a train near Strathclair, Man. Tuesday morning. File / Global News

Four people were seriously injured after a van was hit by a train near Strathclair, Man. Tuesday morning, police say.

Manitoba RCMP say officers were called to the crash at a CP Rail crossing roughly a kilometre east of the community, near Highway 16, around 11:30 a.m.

Read more: Continued highway delays while Deacons Corner train derailment clean up continues

Police say it appears a van was hit by a train that consisted of two locomotive units.

Story continues below advertisement

All four people in the van were rushed to hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

In a tweet, STARS air ambulance said they were called to a scene call in the Strathclair area at 12:42 p.m.

RCMP warned motorists to avoid the area in a tweet after the crash, and said multiple emergency personnel were on scene.

Read more: Manitoba passenger train derailment caused by track defects, safety board says

Strathclair is roughly 239 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement
Crews assess damage after train derails on bridge over Lagimodiere Boulevard
Crews assess damage after train derails on bridge over Lagimodiere Boulevard

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPManitobaManitoba RCMPSTARS Air AmbulanceCP RailCollision With TrainManitoba Train CrashStrathclair
Flyers
More weekly flyers