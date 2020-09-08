Collision with train leaves 4 with life-threatening injuries: Manitoba RCMP

Four people were seriously injured after a van was hit by a train near Strathclair, Man. Tuesday morning, police say.
Manitoba RCMP say officers were called to the crash at a CP Rail crossing roughly a kilometre east of the community, near Highway 16, around 11:30 a.m.
Police say it appears a van was hit by a train that consisted of two locomotive units.
All four people in the van were rushed to hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
In a tweet, STARS air ambulance said they were called to a scene call in the Strathclair area at 12:42 p.m.
RCMP warned motorists to avoid the area in a tweet after the crash, and said multiple emergency personnel were on scene.
Strathclair is roughly 239 km northwest of Winnipeg.
