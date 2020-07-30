Train derails east of Winnipeg near Deacons Corner

A train went off the tracks just east of Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.
The Rural Municipality of Springfield Fire Department and RCMP confirmed a train derailed roughly three kilometres east of Deacons Corner near the Trans-Canada Highway.
RCMP say a number of freight cars derailed on the CN tracks around 5 p.m.
Witnesses told Global News they saw several train cars laying on their side.
Police said no injuries were immediately reported.
Trending Stories
Emergency crews including fire, EMS, RCMP and CN Police, were all on scene.
RCMP couldn’t immediately say what caused the train to derail.
Global News has reached out to CN Rail for more information.
— More to come…
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments