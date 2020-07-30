Menu

Canada

Train derails east of Winnipeg near Deacons Corner

By Shane Gibson Global News
Crews inspect the damage after a train derailed near Deacon's Corner, east of Winnipeg, Thursday.
Crews inspect the damage after a train derailed near Deacon's Corner, east of Winnipeg, Thursday. Michael Draven/Global News

A train went off the tracks just east of Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.

The Rural Municipality of Springfield Fire Department and RCMP confirmed a train derailed roughly three kilometres east of Deacons Corner near the Trans-Canada Highway.

Several train cars derailed near Deacons Corner Thursday.
Several train cars derailed near Deacons Corner Thursday. Submitted/Jerry Reimer

RCMP say a number of freight cars derailed on the CN tracks around 5 p.m.

Witnesses told Global News they saw several train cars laying on their side.

Police said no injuries were immediately reported.

Emergency crews at the derailment.
Emergency crews at the derailment. Michael Draven/Global News

Emergency crews including fire, EMS, RCMP and CN Police, were all on scene.

RCMP couldn’t immediately say what caused the train to derail.

Global News has reached out to CN Rail for more information.

— More to come…

Several train cars derailed.
Several train cars derailed. Jerry Reimer/Submitted

 

