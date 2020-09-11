Police seize drugs, cash in Bolton, Ont., drug-trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Caledon OPP say they’ve charged two people and seized drugs and cash in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Bolton, Ont.

On Friday, officers say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Trailview Lane.

During their raid, police say they seized about $2,000 cash, 29 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of a cutting agent, 60 grams of cannabis, bags and packaging materials, digital scales, five cellphones, a fake firearm and raw tobacco.

“He’s on house arrest & needs a way to make money”–was justification provided to #OPPStreetCrime by one of the accused during drug warrant execution in #Bolton. Cash, cocaine, imitation firearm seized.

Two individuals are facing numerous drug-trafficking charges #CaledonOPP ^in pic.twitter.com/Zlg1IMkbT2 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 11, 2020

As a result of the investigation, officers charged a 19-year-old resident from Caledon, Ont., with trafficking a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an imitation firearm for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, failure to comply with a release order, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, distributing illegal cannabis and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 19-year-old resident Guelph-Eramosa Township, Ont., was also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a Schedule I substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, distributing illegal cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Both accused were held for a bail hearing and will appear in Orangeville court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

