Nova Scotia’s Université Sainte-Anne expels student who failed to self-isolate

Nova Scotia’s Université Sainte-Anne has expelled a student who failed to self-isolate and later tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sept.1, the French-language university confirmed that a student at its Pointe-de-l’Église campus in Church Point, N.S., had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning from travel outside Atlantic Canada.

That person failed to self-quarantine, a mandatory requirement for anyone travelling to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic Bubble.

Although the Université Sainte-Anne reported last week that Nova Scotia’s public health department told the school that the risk of exposure was low and no close contacts had been identified the student has now been expelled.

In a release written in French and sent out to students on Friday, the Université Sainte-Anne said its disciplinary committee had met to decide whether or not the student violated the school’s code of conduct.

The committee determined that the student had failed to respect the province’s public health orders and violated the school’s COVID-19 code of conduct.

They found the student provided false information to the school and could have endangered others through their actions.

As a result of their unacceptable actions, the school has expelled the student. However, the individual must finish their 14 day self-isolation period before that comes into effect.

Individuals who break the province’s public health guidelines by not following a mandatory self-isolation period can face a $1,000 fine.

Four students from two other universities in Nova Scotia were fined over the Labour Day weekend for breaking the public health rules.

