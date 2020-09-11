Menu

Crime

Suspects wanted after allegedly shooting paintballs from vehicle in Ajax

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 11:52 am
Police said they responded to three incidents on Wednesday involving paintballs being shot in Ajax.
Durham Regional Police say they are searching for suspects who allegedly shot paintballs from a vehicle in Ajax on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call around 3:25 p.m. for reports of someone shooting a paintball gun from a vehicle near Carruthers Creek Public School while children played in a park. No injuries were reported.

Within an hour of that incident, officers were called to Talbotshire Street, near Harwood Avenue South and Bayly Street, for reports of a paintball gun being shot, police said.

Read more: Man suffers ‘serious, life-altering’ injury after paintball attack in Mississauga: police

Police said they received a third call to Rollo Drive, in the area of Pickering Beach Road and Dreyer Drive, after a 60-year-old man was shot by paintballs while gardening.

The man suffered some bruising, officers said, and suspects reportedly fled in a gold-coloured vehicle.

Police said they’re looking for possibly three suspects, including a male suspect who was sitting in the back of the car and was armed with a paintball gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

