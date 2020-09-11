Suspects wanted after allegedly shooting paintballs from vehicle in Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they are searching for suspects who allegedly shot paintballs from a vehicle in Ajax on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call around 3:25 p.m. for reports of someone shooting a paintball gun from a vehicle near Carruthers Creek Public School while children played in a park. No injuries were reported.

Within an hour of that incident, officers were called to Talbotshire Street, near Harwood Avenue South and Bayly Street, for reports of a paintball gun being shot, police said.

Police said they received a third call to Rollo Drive, in the area of Pickering Beach Road and Dreyer Drive, after a 60-year-old man was shot by paintballs while gardening.

The man suffered some bruising, officers said, and suspects reportedly fled in a gold-coloured vehicle.

Police said they’re looking for possibly three suspects, including a male suspect who was sitting in the back of the car and was armed with a paintball gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.