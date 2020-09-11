Woman posing as PSW steals Hamilton seniors’ credit cards, jewelry: police

Hamilton police say they are looking for help in identifying a woman they believe may be posing as a personal support worker (PSW) to steal from seniors in the city’s east end.
Investigators believe the woman may have taken credit cards and jewelry from a senior at an apartment near Queenston Road and Nash Road North on Tuesday.
The woman allegedly visited two different units in the building, told residents she was a PSW, then asked to use the washroom in both instances.
No items were taken from one of the encounters after the suspect engaged in conversation about the resident’s jewelry.
Detectives say the woman is five-foot-five with a medium build and blue eyes.
Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at (905) 540-5300, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
Comments