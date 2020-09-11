Menu

Crime

Woman posing as PSW steals Hamilton seniors’ credit cards, jewelry: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police say a woman who allegedly took credit cards and jewelry from a senior may have been posing as PSW. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they are looking for help in identifying a woman they believe may be posing as a personal support worker (PSW) to steal from seniors in the city’s east end.

Investigators believe the woman may have taken credit cards and jewelry from a senior at an apartment near Queenston Road and Nash Road North on Tuesday.

The woman allegedly visited two different units in the building, told residents she was a PSW, then asked to use the washroom in both instances.

Hamilton police identify remains of Holly Ellsworth-Clark, missing since January

No items were taken from one of the encounters after the suspect engaged in conversation about the resident’s jewelry.

Detectives say the woman is five-foot-five with a medium build and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at (905) 540-5300, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

