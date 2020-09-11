Woman posing as PSW steals Hamilton seniors’ credit cards, jewelry: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are looking for help in identifying a woman they believe may be posing as a personal support worker (PSW) to steal from seniors in the city’s east end.

Investigators believe the woman may have taken credit cards and jewelry from a senior at an apartment near Queenston Road and Nash Road North on Tuesday.

This individual has targeted seniors in relation to thefts. She poses as a personal support worker in order to gain entry into residences. We are looking to identify her and are asking anyone with info to contact our detectives at 905-540-5300. #HamOnt https://t.co/okplrvvfHA — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The woman allegedly visited two different units in the building, told residents she was a PSW, then asked to use the washroom in both instances.

No items were taken from one of the encounters after the suspect engaged in conversation about the resident’s jewelry.

Detectives say the woman is five-foot-five with a medium build and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at (905) 540-5300, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

1:06 Hamilton police investigate spectacular overnight crash Hamilton police investigate spectacular overnight crash