Hamilton police identify remains of Holly Ellsworth-Clark, missing since January

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Hamilton, Ont. say they have concluded their investigation into the disappearance of Holly Ellsworth-Clark, who went missing on Jan. 11 in Central Hamilton.

In a release, investigators say the 27-year-old’s remains were identified on Thursday morning after a worker spotted a body floating in Hamilton Harbour at Pier 11.

The body had been in the water for a prolonged period of time, according to police, and was identified by forensic sciences teams.

Investigators do not believe Ellsworth-Clark’s death is suspicious in nature.

Hamilton Police say the family has been notified and thanked the public for their assistance during the search.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Facebook post, family friend and volunteer search organizer Elle McFearsin also thanked the public and Hamilton police for their efforts in the search.

“Currently, we have no further information to provide and the family would appreciate some privacy at this time to grieve their immeasurable loss,” McFearsin said.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the search for out girl. We are heartbroken that this is how her story ends.” – Elle Tweet This

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to detectives at 905-546-3816.

More to come.

0:38 New video footage from Hamilton police shows last confirmed sighting of Holly Ellsworth-Clark New video footage from Hamilton police shows last confirmed sighting of Holly Ellsworth-Clark