Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Hamilton police identify remains of Holly Ellsworth-Clark, missing since January

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police say they have located the remains of Holly Ellsworth-Clark who went missing in Hamilton on Jan. 11, 2020.
Police say they have located the remains of Holly Ellsworth-Clark who went missing in Hamilton on Jan. 11, 2020. Courtesy: Clark Family

Police in Hamilton, Ont. say they have concluded their investigation into the disappearance of Holly Ellsworth-Clark, who went missing on Jan. 11 in Central Hamilton.

In a release, investigators say the 27-year-old’s remains were identified on Thursday morning after a worker spotted a body floating in Hamilton Harbour at Pier 11.

Read more: Leads ‘have all come to nothing’ in latest search for Holly Ellsworth-Clark, father says

The body had been in the water for a prolonged period of time, according to police, and was identified by forensic sciences teams.

Investigators do not believe Ellsworth-Clark’s death is suspicious in nature.

Hamilton Police say the family has been notified and thanked the public for their assistance during the search.

In a Facebook post, family friend and volunteer search organizer Elle McFearsin also thanked the public and Hamilton police for their efforts in the search.

“Currently, we have no further information to provide and the family would appreciate some privacy at this time to grieve their immeasurable loss,” McFearsin said.

Trending Stories

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the search for out girl. We are heartbroken that this is how her story ends.” – Elle

Tweet This

 

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to detectives at 905-546-3816.

More to come.

