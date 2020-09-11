Menu

Crime

Man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping in Jackson Park remains in custody

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 10:09 am
Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert says a woman managed to intervene during an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping in Jackson Park on Monday morning.
Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert says a woman managed to intervene during an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping in Jackson Park on Monday morning. Global News

Recent online posts suggesting that a Peterborough man facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges is out of custody are false, according to court officials.

Numerous posts recently circulating on Peterborough social media platforms have claimed that Corby Charles Dewitt, 29, has been seen in public following his arrest on Aug. 17.

Read more: Man charged with assault, kidnapping involving woman in Jackson Park in Peterborough, police say

That morning, police allege a woman was assaulted by an unknown man on the Trans-Canada Trail near Ackison Road after dragging her into a ravine. Two women in the area heard the attack and one of them climbed into the ravine to intervene, according to police chief Scott Gilbert.

Police arrested Dewitt at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in Peterborough and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Dewitt, 29, of McDonnel Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, uttering threats to cause death, assault and choking to overcome resistance.

Read more: Peterborough police chief credits women with intervening during sexual assault in Jackson Park

He made a court appearance on Aug. 18 and was remanded into custody.

According to a court official in Peterborough, Dewitt remains in custody at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay.

His next court appearance is on Sept. 16 in Peterborough.

Women’s self-defense class held at Peterborough martial arts school following Jackson Park attack
