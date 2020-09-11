Man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping in Jackson Park remains in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Recent online posts suggesting that a Peterborough man facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges is out of custody are false, according to court officials.

Numerous posts recently circulating on Peterborough social media platforms have claimed that Corby Charles Dewitt, 29, has been seen in public following his arrest on Aug. 17.

That morning, police allege a woman was assaulted by an unknown man on the Trans-Canada Trail near Ackison Road after dragging her into a ravine. Two women in the area heard the attack and one of them climbed into the ravine to intervene, according to police chief Scott Gilbert.

Police arrested Dewitt at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in Peterborough and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

Dewitt, 29, of McDonnel Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, uttering threats to cause death, assault and choking to overcome resistance.

He made a court appearance on Aug. 18 and was remanded into custody.

According to a court official in Peterborough, Dewitt remains in custody at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay.

His next court appearance is on Sept. 16 in Peterborough.