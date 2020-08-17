Menu

Crime

1 arrested after woman assaulted in Jackson Park in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
One person is in custody following a reported assault in Jackson Park in Peterborough on Monday morning.

One person was arrested following an assault reported on a trail in Jackson Park in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. a large police presence converged at the park following reports that a woman was assaulted while reportedly jogging on a park trail.

Det. Sgt. Josh McGrath told media at the scene that one person was arrested.

Details on the arrest will be released later Monday, police said.

The woman’s condition was not provided.

Police advised people to avoid the entire area of the Jackson Park trail from Ackinson Road to the centre of the park at Monaghan and Parkhill roads.

Trending Stories

More to come.

