1 arrested after woman assaulted in Jackson Park in Peterborough: police

One person was arrested following an assault reported on a trail in Jackson Park in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. a large police presence converged at the park following reports that a woman was assaulted while reportedly jogging on a park trail.

Det. Sgt. Josh McGrath told media at the scene that one person was arrested.

Details on the arrest will be released later Monday, police said.

The woman’s condition was not provided.

Please avoid the entire area of Jackson Park Trail from Ackison Rd into the centre of the park at Monaghan and Parkhill Rd. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) August 17, 2020

Police advised people to avoid the entire area of the Jackson Park trail from Ackinson Road to the centre of the park at Monaghan and Parkhill roads.

.@PtboPolice are asking the public to stay away from the trail between Jackson Park and Atkinson Road for an ongoing investigation. Check back for moreinformation when it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/8ilaZcV3D2 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 17, 2020

