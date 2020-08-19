Menu

Crime

Peterborough police chief credits women with intervening during sexual assault in Jackson Park

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert says a woman managed to intervene during an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping in Jackson Park on Monday morning.
Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert says a woman managed to intervene during an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping in Jackson Park on Monday morning. Global News

Peterborough police chief Scott Gilbert credits two women with intervening during an alleged sexual assault on a trail in Jackson Park earlier this week.

On Monday morning, police arrested a man and charged with him sexual assault and kidnapping involving a woman who was reportedly jogging on the Trans-Canada Trail near Ackison Road.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Man charged with assault, kidnapping involving woman in Jackson Park in Peterborough: police

However, Gilbert says the situation could have been much worse had it not been for the intervention two women on the path. Gilbert says one of them initially heard the assault and then alerted a nearby 76-year-old woman.

Gilbert told Global News the 76-year-old woman immediately went into the ravine to help the victim, and “in doing so, scared off the attacker which potentially prevented the victim being even more grievously injured.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gilbert said the 76-year-old “put herself in harm’s way.” He said she and the other witness will be commended for their bravery and aid to the victim.

Trending Stories

“We will be recognizing them officially at a future date for their heroics,” he said.

Corby Charles Dewitt, of McDonnel Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, uttering threats to cause death, assault and choking to overcome resistance.

Sexual AssaultPeterborough Police ServiceKidnappingTrans Canada TrailJackson ParkScott GilbertCorby Dewitt
