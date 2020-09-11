Menu

Crime

Peterborough man found with stolen property from residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 9:46 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man was arrested Thursday night allegedly in possession of stolen property. Peterborough Police Service

A  Peterborough man is facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime following an incident on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a Brown Street residence in response to an unknown person allegedly stealing items from the property.

Read more: Tools reported stolen from 2 Lindsay businesses over weekend: police

Police attended the area and located the accused a short distance from the house with the reported stolen property.

Police say the accused was bound by a release order to remain at his residence daily between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Michael Fader, 32, of Park Street, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trespass by night, breach of undertaking, and breach of a release order.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

Peterborough Police Services Board discuss Stage 3 reopening, issues with indirect service calls
