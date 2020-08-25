Menu

Crime

Tools reported stolen from 2 Lindsay businesses over weekend: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 3:48 pm
Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of tools from two businesses over the weekend.
Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of tools from two businesses over the weekend.

On Sunday night or early Monday, police say a trailer and a Miller Big Blue 500 welder were stolen from a locked compound at a business on Fleetwood Road. Police say the welder had “Wyzeman Industrial” written on the side of the equipment.

Police say the fence was cut and trailer and welder were removed through the hole.

In another incident on the weekend, a work van and a trailer were reportedly entered and a large quantity of construction tools were stolen from a St. David Street business.

Police are seeking witnesses to either incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

