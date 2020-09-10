Live music returns to Gananoque, Ont., this weekend with Music on the Block

Send this page to someone via email

Live music is returning to the town of Gananoque, Ont.

It’s called Music on the Block and it starts this weekend. The Springer Theatre at the Thousand Islands Playhouse is empty and has been during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while no one can take the stage there, it doesn’t mean artists can’t take the stage elsewhere “outside” in town.

Marta McDonald is the company manager at the playhouse, the event’s primary sponsor.

“How it works is on Saturdays, there’ll be pop-up performances all over town throughout the day —11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — so watch out for the calendar,” McDonald said.

“And then on Sundays they’ll be doing porch concerts. So this Sunday there’s one and then it’ll sort of grow per weekend.”

Cliff Edwards is the artist coordinator for the September long showcase.

“The arts community kind of needs to somehow get their art out there, right?” Edwards said. “So writers write, painters paint and singers, musicians, songwriters sing and play and I think that’s so necessary.

“I’ve had very positive reaction with everybody I’ve talked to. Every musician says, ‘Yeah, where do you want me to play, what time do you want me to play? Great,’ and they want to get out there and play for people, you know — and that’s really what it’s about.”

Even though all events are outside, whether the pop-ups, on porches or in parking lots, safety continues to be the bottom line. McDonald says organizers are fully aware of that.

“We’re working with the town of Gananoque to follow all the safety protocols and make sure that we’re keeping the artists safe as well as the general public on the streets safe,” McDonald said.

Music on the Block begins this Saturday, Sept. 12. More information can be found on the 1000 Islands Playhouse website.

