Suspect charged after man robbed at gunpoint in Shelburne, Ont.

Local police say they’ve charged a suspect after a man was robbed at gunpoint in the industrial area by Main Street and County Road 124 in Shelburne, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they found what was described as the suspect’s vehicle within three minutes of where they were initially dispatched.

Officers arrested the suspect and seized a handgun.

“The handgun ended up being an airsoft gun. It was black in colour and looks like a real gun even up close,” Shelburne police Sgt. Paul Neumann said in a statement.

“Not only did the victim believe it to be a real firearm, police also believed it to be real at the first moment it was seized from the suspect’s car.”

Police say the investigation found that the victim was selling electronics and had pre-arranged to meet the suspect.

No one was injured during the incident.

Lucas Bragdon Ulch from Shelburne was charged with robbery using a firearm, using an imitation firearm to commit an offence, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.