Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 4:04 pm
B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here on our website, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: B.C. reports 100 new COVID-19 cases; active cases dip for first time in two weeks

Children in B.C. also headed back for their first day of school under new COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

And on Thursday morning, Finance Minister Carole James projected a $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year because of lower revenue and increased spending amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 100 new cases of COVID-19, but saw the number of active cases drop for the first time in two weeks.

About 76 per cent of the province’s 6,691 cases have recovered so far.

