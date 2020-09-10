B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Children in B.C. also headed back for their first day of school under new COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

And on Thursday morning, Finance Minister Carole James projected a $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year because of lower revenue and increased spending amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 100 new cases of COVID-19, but saw the number of active cases drop for the first time in two weeks.

About 76 per cent of the province’s 6,691 cases have recovered so far.