Active coronavirus cases stay at 59 in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday.

Health officials said there were six new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,676 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, the new cases are located in the far northeast, Saskatoon, central west, central east and Regina zones. Officials said the location of the sixth case is pending.

Provincially, one person is currently in hospital. The patient is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Six more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,593.

There are currently 59 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,120 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan.

To date, nearly 153,650 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

